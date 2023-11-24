'Vote For Me, I'm Rajasthani': Ashok Gehlot In Jibe At PM Modi, Amit Shah

Ashok Gehlot asserted the Congress will return to power in Rajasthan (File)

On the eve of polling in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday played the "son of the soil" card as he took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and said two "Gujaratis" are touring the state but people should vote for him as he is a "Rajasthani".

Ashok Gehlot recalled that when he was campaigning in Gujarat for assembly elections, Narendra Modi had said that a "Marwari has come to Gujarat and wants to win Gujarat assembly elections".

He also claimed that the prime minister had said where else could he (Narendra Modi) go since he was a Gujarati.

"Two Gujaratis are touring the state and I am a Rajasthani. I would ask the people of Rajasthan where would I go.

"People of the state are everything to me, so make me win the way people made them win in Gujarat," Mr Gehlot told reporters at the Jaipur airport, referring to Prime Minister Modi's speech during Gujarat assembly polls.

The Chief Minister alleged that the BJP took votes by "inciting the emotions" of Gujaratis and won the elections.

The leaders who had come from Delhi to "incite people" in Rajasthan did not criticise or discuss the state government's schemes whereas debate could have been done on the schemes, laws, and guarantees, he said.

"They did not do anything. This means they had come just to incite," Mr Gehlot said.

He said that the state government has done good work and there was an undercurrent of support for it.

"This feeling has reached every house and I am confident that there is an undercurrent going on in Rajasthan. If this undercurrent runs, our government will return to power," he said.

Polling on 199 of the 200 seats of the Rajasthan Assembly is due tomorrow and counting will happen on December 3.

