Congress Fields BJP Veteran Jaswant Singh's Son Manvendra Singh Against Vasundhara Raje

Manvendra Singh is the son of BJP stalwart Jaswant Singh

Manvendra Singh, former BJP leader and the son of BJP veteran Jaswant Singh, has been pitted against Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje by the Congress -- the party that he joined last month -- for the December 7 assembly polls. He is expected to give a tough fight to Ms Raje in Jhalrapatan, a town in Jhalawar district that has thrice voted for her since 2003.

"I'm ready for the challenge," Mr Singh said and warned that people of Rajasthan will take revenge from the BJP for insulting Rajput leader Jaswant Singh.

Manvendra Singh and his father -- who has been in coma for four years -- had been upset with the BJP since the party denied the veteran his wish to contest the 2014 national election from Barmer, his home base. Jaswant Singh contested as an independent and lost to the BJP candidate.

The 54-year-old Rajasthan lawmaker quit the BJP on September 22 with a parting shot, "Kamal Ka Phool, Hamaari Bhool" (lotus was my mistake). He had also lashed out at the BJP for its style of functioning at the centre and the state. "There is a problem with the culture of governance and there is rampant corruption," he told NDTV.

But leaving the BJP wasn't easy for him as "it was my family", he said. "When no one heard me within the family and a friend (Rahul Gandhi) heard me, it was then that I took this step."

Manvendra Singh's name was released by the Congress this afternoon in its second list of 32 candidates.

The BJP won a record 163 seats in the 200-member assembly in the 2013 elections. Manvendra Singh won from the Sheo constituency in Barmer.

The Congress wants to cash in on his popularity among Rajputs, who form seven per cent of the electorate in Rajasthan and have traditionally voted the BJP.

Rajasthan will vote in a single phase on December 7 and votes will be counted on December 11.