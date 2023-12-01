Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All You Need To Know

Rajasthan registered a voter turnout of 75.45 per cent, marginally higher than 2018. (Representational)

The Rajasthan electorate sealed the fate of candidates in 199 of the 200 Assembly seats on November 25 in what's a direct battle between the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is confident that Congress will buck the trend of Rajasthan voting out the incumbent for the first time in nearly three decades. However, the BJP believes it will form the government when the results are declared on Sunday, December 3.



What was the voter turnout in 2023?



Rajasthan registered a voter turnout of 75.45 per cent, marginally higher than 2018's 74.71 per cent.



When will election results be declared?



The Election Commission of India will declare the results for Rajasthan and four other states that went to polls in the last month on December 3. The other four states are Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram.



What's the total number of candidates in Rajasthan?



The Rajasthan state assembly will get 199 of its 200 MLAs from among the 1,862 candidates in the fray this time. A total of 5,26,90,146 people were eligible to vote in this year's elections.



Past results



The Congress party won the 2018 polls, with 100 seats as compared to BJP's 73. Party veteran Ashok Gehlot was sworn in as the state chief minister for the third time in 2018. In 2013, the BJP had secured a gargantuan majority with 163 seats, with Vasundhara Raje leading the government as the chief minister for the second time. The Congress' strength was reduced to just 21 seats in the Assembly.



Key parties



Much like the last several decades, it's a direct competition between the saffron party and the grand old party in Rajasthan. The two national parties are closely monitoring political developments in Rajasthan and other four states that voted this election cycle ahead of the all-important Lok Sabha polls in 2024.