Voting Figures Marginally Higher In Rajasthan, Data Shows

The voting percentage in Rajasthan, which votes out the incumbent government at every election, was marginally higher than the last time. In 2018, 74.24 per cent people had voted in the election, the corresponding figure was 74.62 per cent this time.

Counting in postal ballot, the figure in 2018 was 74.71 per cent and this year, 75.45 per cent, data showed a day after polling.

The conventional wisdom that higher turnout means that the incumbent will be voted out is redundant in Rajasthan, which has consistently voted out the ruling government since the 1990s.

Still, the Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot, is hoping for a second term while the BJP waits in the wings.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi predicted that the INDIA Alliance will be wiped out in the assembly elections being held in the three heartland states including Rajasthan.

"I have seen in the three states that "Indi alliance" (INDIA alliance) will be wiped out. The women, farmers there are going to uproot the Congress party," he said at an election rally at Telangana's Toopran.

Earlier today, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje offered prayers at the Gotameshwar Mahadev Temple in Pratapgarh and Tripura Sundari Temple in Banswara district.

The election results will show that the people of the state have embraced PM Modi's vision, said the veteran leader.

The BJP has not projected Ms Raje as the Chief Ministerial candidate in the state this time, and contested under the banner of PM Modi.

Polling in 199 out of 200 assembly seats in Rajasthan was held on Saturday and results will be declared on December 3.

The election to the Karanpur seat in Sriganganagar district has been postponed due to the death of the Congress candidate.