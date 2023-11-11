Blow To Congress In Rajasthan, Ram Gopal Bairwa, Ashok Tanwar Join BJP

They joined the BJP in the presence of party state president CP Joshi, MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Congress leaders Ram Gopal Bairwa and Ashok Tanwar joined the BJP here on Saturday, ahead of the November 25 Rajasthan assembly polls. While Bairwa is an ex-minister, Tanwar is a former MLA, who represented Chaksu in the state assembly.

They along with some other people joined the BJP at the party's media centre in the presence of BJP state president CP Joshi, MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and election management committee convenor Narayan Panchariya.

Referring to the incident of a police sub-inspector allegedly raping a girl in Dausa, Joshi said the Congress government in the state has completely failed in protecting women. This incident has destroyed the dignity of women and "when saviours become predators then who can expect protection from them", the BJP leader said.

On the former Congress leaders joining the BJP, he said, "Fed up by the 'jungle raj' prevalent in the state, Congress leaders are joining the BJP family."

