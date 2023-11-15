Congress' Rajasthan MLA, 75, Dies During Treatment At AIIMS Delhi

Gurmeet Koonar was a three time MLA and a strong leader of Congress from Karanpur. (File)

The Congress' candidate from Rajasthan's Karanpur assembly constituency, Gurmeet Singh Koonar, died during treatment at the AIIMS-Delhi, party leaders here said on Wednesday. He was 75.

Gurmeet Singh Koonar, who was the sitting MLA from Karanpur, was admitted to the Geriatric Medicine Ward of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on November 12.

Gurmeet Kooner died of sepsis with septic shock and renal disease, according to the death certificate issued by the hospital. He was also suffering from hypertension.

Condoling the death, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote on X, "I am deeply saddened by the news of the demise of Karanpur MLA and former minister Gurmeet Singh Koonar." "Despite being unwell for a long time, he was always striving for development work in his area. Koonar Saheb's demise is an irreparable loss for the Congress party and the politics of Rajasthan. I pray to God to give peace to the departed soul and courage to the family," he said.

करणपुर से विधायक एवं पूर्व मंत्री श्री गुरमीत सिंह कुन्नर के निधन की सूचना से मुझे बेहद दुख हुआ है। श्री कुन्नर लंबे समय तक अस्वस्थ होते हुए भी अपने क्षेत्र में विकास कार्यों के लिए हमेशा प्रयासरत रहते थे। कुन्नर साहब का निधन कांग्रेस पार्टी एवं राजस्थान की राजनीति के लिए अपूरणीय… — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 15, 2023

Three-time MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar was a strong leader of the Congress from Karanpur.

He had won the 1998 assembly election on a Congress ticket from Karanpur and in 2008, he reached the assembly as an Independent from the seat. In 2018, the Congress again fielded him from Karanpur and he won.

