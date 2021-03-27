Congress Releases Candidates' List In Rajasthan Assembly Bypolls. (Representational)

The Congress has fielded former minister Master Bhanwarlal Meghwal's son from the Sujangarh assembly seat which fell vacant after his death last year and is among the three constituency's going to bypolls next month in Rajasthan.

Manoj Meghwal will be contesting the by-election from Sujangarh against BJP leader and former minister Khemaram Meghwal. Bhanwarlal Meghwal, who was the state social justice and empowerment minister, died of brain stroke in November.

For the Sahara assembly constituency, Congress, the ruling party in Rajasthan, has fielded Gayatri Devi against BJP candidate and former MLA Ratanlal Jat.

This seat fell vacant after her husband Kailash Trivedi died in October after being infected by COVID-19.

Tansukh Bohara will be contesting the bypolls as the Congress' candidate from the Rajsamand assembly constituency, which fell vacant after Kiran Maheshwari died due to the coronavirus infection in November last year.

Mr Bohara, a social worker, has been fielded against Maheshwari's daughter and BJP candidate Deepti Maheshwari.

The list of candidates was issued by All India Congress Committee general secretary Mukul Wasnik on Saturday.

Polling in these three constituencies will be held on April 17 from 7 am to 6 pm, and counting will take place on May 2. The nomination process is underway and the last date of filing nomination papers is March 30.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 31 and nominations can be withdrawn by April 3.

