Centre's Reply In Parliament Shows No Vaccine Wasted In Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot said an additional 2.46 lakh doses were administered in Rajasthan till July 13 (File)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the Union Health Ministry's reply in Parliament that no Covid vaccine dose was wasted in the state is a befitting answer to those who made false allegations in this regard.

"The Union Health Ministry has informed in the Lok Sabha today that no vaccine dose was wasted in Rajasthan but an additional 2.46 lakh doses were administered till July 13,” the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

"This is a befitting reply to those who demoralised our health workers by making false allegations of vaccine wastage," Mr Gehlot added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)