Rajasthan Can Hold Remaining Class 10 Exams This Week, Says Top Court

The Rajasthan government can hold the remaining state board exams for Class 10 from Monday, the Supreme Court said today.

A three-judge bench of the top court led by Justice AM Khanwilkar heard a plea of a parent challenging the timing of holding the exams amid the coronavirus pandemic. The top court, in its verdict, rejected the petition and allowed the exams to be held tomorrow and Tuesday.

The Supreme Court said it had passed similar orders for the Karnataka board exams and it was too late for the petitioner to approach the court.

The petitioner Maghi Devi, a parent, wanted the remaining examinations to be scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic. In her petition she had argued that 19 lakh students will appear for the exams and the conditions were not suitable for that.

Academic activities across the country have been severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown. Most of the schools and colleges are providing online classes to students to avoid the risk of COVID-19 spread.

Class 10 and 12 exams of several state and central boards were also interrupted with the announcement of lockdown in March.

The Supreme Court last week approved an assessment scheme devised by the CBSE - the largest education board in the country- to give marks to Class 12 students in the remaining subjects based on their performance it the exams they have already taken and internal assessment. The Class 12 exam results will be declared by July 15, the CBSE said.

Class 10 and Class 12 exams will not be held for remaining papers and the board may allow students to appear for improvement exams at a later date when the situation is conducive.