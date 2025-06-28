"80% of Our Work Is...": Rajasthan IAS Officer's Candid Post On Bureaucratic Work Culture Praised Online

Rajasthan's newly appointed Principal Secretary (Energy), Ajitabh Sharma, has sparked a conversation on LinkedIn with his candid take on the often-overlooked aspects of bureaucratic work culture. In his post, Mr Sharma questioned the bureaucratic focus on "non-core work," which, he argued, frequently overshadows actual governance. "More than 80 per cent of our work involves attending generic meetings, dealing with transparency laws, responding to news clippings, and handling routine correspondence... I call this 'Non-Core Work'," he wrote.

Mr Sharma argued that while these tasks are important, they often become all-consuming, leaving little time for what he calls the "core work," which includes the technical, strategic and department-specific functions that require deep domain knowledge and long-term focus. "Getting overwhelmed by the non-core work, which you do for decades and decades, would not only give you a false sense of being an 'Expert Administrator', but also take your department on a downward slide in service delivery as well, in the long run!" he wrote.

"Handling the Core Work of the department successfully is a real challenge and a true contribution to the organisation and society!" he added.

Now, having just taken over as Principal Secretary in Rajasthan's Energy Department, Mr Sharma said he has vowed to flip the script. "So, the RESOLUTION this time is to reverse the scenario and dedicate 80% of my time to the Core Work!" he concluded.

Mr Sharma's post has struck a chord with bureaucrats, policy professionals and other users alike.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "A powerful reflection, Sir...! Your distinction between core and non-core work truly resonates. Prioritising core responsibilities is essential for impactful governance and long-term systemic improvements. Wishing you success in driving transformational change in the Energy Department through this focused approach, your leadership continues to inspire many of us in public service..!!"

"Your clarity of thought and honest reflection on the real challenges of governance is truly refreshing. The resolve to focus on Core Work says a lot about your commitment and depth as a leader that truly makes a difference!" commented another.

"Truly insightful, Sir. It's rare to come across individuals who can offer such deep and meaningful perspectives-cutting through the noise and focusing on the core aspects that truly matter in our work. In today's fast-paced environment, many of us are constantly surrounded by surface-level interactions. It's refreshing and motivating to receive thoughts that inspire us to think deeper and act with more clarity," said a third user.

"You are one of the few who look inwards before looking outwards - a rare quality in leadership. Wishing you the best as you take on Rajasthan's energy sector," wrote another.