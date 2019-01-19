Rajasthan Allots Rs 1,325 Crore For Drought-Affected Farmers

Ashok Gehlot said the amount must be transferred to the bank accounts of affected farmers. (File)

The Rajasthan government has allocated Rs 1,325 crore for farmers whose kharif crops have been affected in the nine drought-hit districts of the state.

Chairing a meeting with state disaster relief management officials today, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the amount must be transferred to the bank accounts of the affected farmers. He said the government has allocated the funds.

Mr Gehlot said: "The state government will forward a proposal to the Centre to increase the time period for organising run relief activities in the affected areas from present six months to nine months."

He also asked senior officials to issue advisories to the collectors of the nine districts and seek proposals from them for fodder, water and cattle camps.

The chief minister authorised the district collectors to announce cattle camps, if required, by cow shelters in drought-affected districts.

According to officials, 16.94 lakh farmers from 58 tehsils in Barmer, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Nagaur, Churu and Pali are the worst affected.

In these districts, there are nearly 8.5 lakh small and marginal farmers whose 33 to 100 per cent crops were damaged and nearly 8 lakh other farmers whose crops suffered 50 to 100 per cent of damage.

State Urban development Minister Shanti dhariwal, Disaster Management Minister Master Bhanwar Lal Meghwal, Energy Minister BD Kalla, Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria, Chief Secretary DB Gupta and other senior officers were present at the meeting.