Man, Days Before Son And Daughters Weddings, Killed In Crash In Rajasthan

The Scorpio driver fled from the spot after the accident.

A bike rider was killed after a speeding Scorpio collided with his bike in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu city.

The accident, which occurred near Chintaharan Balaji temple, within the jurisdiction of Gudha police station, unfolded on Wednesday night and was captured on CCTV cameras.

Footage showed a speeding Scorpio going out of control and hitting the bike from the front.

Ganesh, a resident of Dhani Gudha of Burli, died in the accident. He was going home after closing his grocery shop when the accident occurred.

The Scorpio driver fled from the spot after the accident. Ganesh was taken to Gudha Government hospital in a critical condition, where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Ganesh was set to marry off both his son and daughter this month. The wedding dates were finalised for the 21st and 23rd of May. Wedding preparations were in full swing at the residence.