Raja Warring In Spotlight After Another Congress Leader Questions Leadership

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is facing growing dissent from within the party, with a section of second rung leaders now openly questioning his leadership and attacking him in public, exposing fresh cracks in the state unit ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The latest flashpoint is Brinder Singh Dhillon, former Punjab Youth Congress president and former Rupnagar District Congress Committee president, who has launched a sharp offensive against Warring through his social media posts. Dhillon is considered close to former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and his criticism assumes significance as the Congress prepares for the crucial candidate selection process.

The confrontation has now prompted the Rupnagar District Congress Committee to approach the party high command, seeking disciplinary action against Dhillon. DCC president Ashwani Sharma accused him of making remarks that were damaging the party and said the district unit had formally written to the high command.

The development is significant because Dhillon is not a fringe figure within the Congress. He has previously headed the Punjab Youth Congress and the Rupnagar district unit, making his open criticism of the PPCC president an indication that discontent is no longer confined to senior leaders or private party meetings.

Sharma alleged that Dhillon's attacks were linked to the question of his own electoral future. Referring to the Congress's Udaipur declaration, Sharma said Warring had merely reiterated the party's policy of giving tickets to one person from a family and denying tickets to those who have lost two consecutive elections.

Dhillon has twice lost from the Rupnagar Assembly constituency. Sharma alleged that with the possibility of Dhillon being denied another ticket, he had chosen to target Warring. "That's why he was making utterances against PPCC president," Sharma said, describing it as a "clear violation of party discipline."

The Rupnagar Congress chief also sought to undermine Dhillon's electoral standing, claiming there was a "general perception among the people that he is an outsider." Sharma said he would instead recommend a local Congress worker for the Rupnagar ticket in the 2027 elections.

Dhillon, however, has rejected the allegations and said he is prepared to face any action from the party. "I haven't done anything wrong and am ready to face any action, though I haven't received any notice," Dhillon said. He also hit back at Warring, alleging that the Punjab Congress chief himself had violated party rules by making "undignified statements on the party workers." Dhillon maintained that he had not made any defamatory remarks against Warring.

The exchange comes against the backdrop of an already strained relationship between Warring and several senior leaders in the Punjab Congress. Former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and other leaders have previously raised questions over the functioning of the state unit, while internal differences over leadership, organisational appointments and candidate selection continue to simmer.

What makes the latest episode particularly significant is the shift from criticism by established senior leaders to open rebellion among the party's second rung. Dhillon's public attack, followed by a formal complaint seeking disciplinary action against him, indicates that the leadership contest within Punjab Congress is increasingly spilling into the open.

For Warring, the timing is particularly challenging. The Congress is beginning preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections, when candidate selection is expected to become one of the biggest sources of friction within the party. With multiple leaders eyeing tickets and factions attempting to strengthen their influence in individual constituencies, the PPCC president will have to balance electoral considerations with demands from competing camps.

The issue is also likely to resonate at the Congress Working Committee meeting in New Delhi on August 19, where the party is scheduled to discuss the upcoming Assembly elections. While Punjab may not be the only focus of the meeting, the state unit's internal divisions are becoming increasingly difficult to contain as the election process approaches.

The Rupnagar episode, therefore, is more than an individual disciplinary dispute. It points to a larger battle over who controls Punjab Congress, who gets to shape the party's electoral strategy and, crucially, who gets the final say on candidates for 2027.

With the Channi camp increasingly vocal and second rung leaders now openly taking on Warring, the Punjab Congress president faces a rebellion that is becoming harder to dismiss as routine factional politics.