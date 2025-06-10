"Didn't Sleep...": Conrad Sangma On Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder Case Cops

The police stayed "cool, calm, and focused" during the high-pressure investigation into the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma told NDTV Tuesday.

Mr Sangma - who made his trust in the police clear from the time Raghuvanshi's body was found and the grisly case made national news - also told NDTV the cops leading the investigating worked hard and "didn't get much sleep" during the frantic initial phase of inquiries.

The speed and quality of the inquiry also carried a larger message - one that reinforced image of the state of Meghalaya and its people, as well as that of the northeast in general, he said.

"I said it from Day 1... I have full trust in my police. I reviewed their investigation periodically and, from the inputs, was sure we were on the right track. The police did an excellent job..."

"I think what is critical to note is the pressure under which they conducted this investigation... that was remarkable. Credit to them for doing an excellent job... for staying cool, calm, and focused, and for building an evidence-based case. I can tell you they didn't have much sleep!"

Sonam Raghuvanshi is the prime suspect in the murder of her husband, Raja.

"They really worked hard. And what is important is that what they did was not just for the police or for this crime... but something that has reinforced the image of our state and our people, and the northeast in general. And that is the larger message," he said.

Raghuvanshi was a 30-year-old businessman from Indore who was allegedly murdered by hitmen hired by his newly-wed wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and her lover, Raj Kushwaha,

His body was found at the bottom of a steep gorge on June 2.

Motive For Raja Raghuvanshi's Death?

Multiple theories have been suggested about various aspects of this crime, including a motive for a woman to kill her husband, less than a month after their wedding. One of these theories is that Sonam Raghuvanshi wanted to resume a pre-existing relationship with Raj Kushwaha.

Mr Sangma told NDTV that he could not speak authoritatively to what motive Sonam or Raj may have had, but admitted that the facts gathered at this stage points to "some kind of love angle".

"...statements of the accused are going to be taken soon and perhaps then the real picture will be revealed. But, based on what we know at this time, it looks like there was some kind of love angle... from the woman's side and that this, most probably, led to this situation."

"Now what prompted her to marry (despite being in love, apparently, with someone else) and go ahead with this... those are circumstances beyond my knowledge. But yes, in principle we can make out there is a love triangle..." the Chief Minister told NDTV.

He confirmed that Sonam "was constantly in touch with Raj Kushwaha... sharing location, etc." while the couple was in Meghalaya. "Definitely there was a past, a history... but whether that led to this murder is something that will be clear only once statements are taken..." he stressed.

The 3 Friends

The police believe Sonam and Raj plotted Raja's murder together, to the extent that Raj Kushwaha allegedly roped in three friends of his, who were allegedly promised Rs 20 lakh by Sonam, and sent them to the northeast. They were sent first to Guwahati to buy an axe and then to Shillong, to befriend Raja Raghuvanshi and accompany him on the trek on May 23, to kill him.

Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi.

"Based on the facts we have so far... I don't want to go into speculation about where they met or what their travel plans were... they were present in Meghalaya together, yes... even on the date he was killed, they were seen walking together."

The three 'hitmen' and Raj Kushwaha have been arrested. Sonam went missing on May 23 and surfaced only on June 8, in Uttar Pradesh. Videos of her from Ghazipur seemed to show her in a dazed and confused state, prompting speculation she was under the influence of drugs, administered either by herself to paint herself as the victim, or by someone trying to frame her.

'No Drugs In Sonam's System'

However, the Chief Minister confirmed to NDTV that no trace of drugs had been found in her system, even after routine medical examinations that follow a person being arrested.

"It is very clear from all the evidence collected that there is no indication, at this time, that drugs were used. Even when medical records were being taken there was no trace of drugs.."

He also declined to speak on Sonam's family's comments - that she is innocent - saying he understands they are under an incredible amount of stress.

"The family is going through a lot and, therefore, one has to understand the mental stress they are under. Therefore I am refraining from reacting to what they said. But, as they settle down and are able to understand the evidence gathered am sure they will also see the truth..."