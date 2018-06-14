Birthday Boy Raj Thackeray's Gift To Maharashtra - Fuel Upto Rs 9 Cheaper Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray turns 50 today. Two-wheeler owners get a discount of Rs 4-9 per litre on petrol at selected fuel pumps on the occasion.

Share EMAIL PRINT Long queues of two-wheelers could be seen at petrol pumps today. New Delhi: On Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray's birthday today, two-wheeler owners are a happy lot as they get a discount of Rs 4-9 per litre on petrol at selected fuel pumps in Maharashtra. Long queues of two-wheelers could be seen at fuel pumps today as a majority of people got their tanks full and extended their greetings to Mr Thackeray who turns 50 today.



Sagar, a two-wheeler vehicle owner, said that they have been hit the most by recent fuel price hike. "It's for the first time that I have been able to get a tank full in my vehicle. It's a huge relief," he said.



"Like Thackeray ji, I hope Modi ji also reduces the prices and gives relief to youngsters like us as salaries are very less these days," he added.



Petrol price in Maharashtra is Rs 84.26 today. Party workers, who are present at the petrol pumps, have been monitoring and keeping records and will pay the differential amount to the petrol pumps at the end of the day.



One of the party workers told ANI, "The waiver is being offered since 8 am in the morning and will continue till afternoon. Two-wheeler owners will be paying Rs 4-5 less at selected petrol stations in Maharashtra."



"In Mumbai's Shivadi Assemby Constituency, we are giving a relief of Rs 9 per litre on petrol."



In March, Mr Thackeray had launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA government, calling for opposition unity and a "Modi-mukt Bharat" by 2019.



"India got its first Independence in 1947, second in 1977 (after the post-Emergency elections), and 2019 can bring a third Independence if India becomes 'Modi-mukt'," the MNS chief had said.



Mr Thackeray had also alleged that government is trying to control media, judiciary and institutions like CBI.



