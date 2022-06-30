'Therein begins decline...': Raj Thackeray Tweets Day After Uddhav Thackeray Unseated

Shiv Sena's most famous rebel -- perhaps even more than Eknath Shinde -- Raj Thackeray today tweeted in what could be seen as a dig at cousin Uddhav Thackeray, the party boss who had to quit as Chief Minister of Maharashtra last night after a mutiny.

"When anyone misunderstands one's good fortune as one's personal accomplishment," read the tweet, "therein begins the journey towards one's decline."

Raj Thackeray led a rebellion within the Sena and formed his own party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), some years ago. Though, unlike Eknath Shinde who will retain a share in power in a pact with the BJP, Raj Thackeray has had limited political success so far.