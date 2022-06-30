Eknath Shinde Camp's 'We Are Sena' Move In Challenge To Uddhav Thackeray

Less than 24 hours after Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray had to quit as Chief Minister of Maharashtra after a mutiny, the rebel leader, Eknath Shinde, made another move towards his endgame -- taking control of the party, too.

Issuing a letter still claiming to be the party's leader in the assembly, Mr Shinde today called a meeting of the Shiv Sena Legislature Party -- technically, all the MLAs who won on the party's bow-and-arrow symbol -- at the hotel in Goa where the rebel group is staying since yesterday. Team Thackeray has gone to the Election Commission against the "whip" -- a binding direction -- as it has claimed that Mr Shinde and the "Chief Whip" chosen by the rebels, Bharat Gogavale, are not the party's official appointees.

Meanwhile, sources said Eknath Shinde will go with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to stake a claim to form the government in Mumbai later today. Mr Shinde will be sworn in as a deputy while Mr Fadnavis, leader of the single largest party in the assembly, will become chief minister in a modest ceremony at the Raj Bhawan, sources further told NDTV. The rest of the cabinet will be announced and sworn in later, it is learnt.

Mr Shinde can skirt the anti-defection law in the assembly if he can prove he has two-thirds of the Shiv Sena MLAs with him -- something he has claimed in the Supreme Court too. But legal experts say this group will then have to merge with an existing party to continue as MLAs. Already, the Shiv Sena has sought disqualification of some of these rebels -- a matter that's now in the Supreme Court.

To get control of the Shiv Sena, symbol and all, the rebels will have to prove they have the same majority within the units of the party -- a legally and politically complicated task in a party founded by Uddhav Thackeray's father, Bal Thackeray.

The rebels claim Bal Thackeray's Hindutva-Maratha legacy as theirs, saying that his son moved away from it by breaking up with the BJP and aligning with the Congress and NCP.

Uddhav Thackeray sought to counter this narrative in what turned out to be among the last decisions of his cabinet -- renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv. These were long-pending demands of the Shiv Sena.

Even with the renaming, possible legal tangles remain — something Mr Thackeray, too, said last year — but it a crucially timed political move, coming just hours before he resigned after the Supreme Court refused to halt a vote in the assembly.