Raj Thackeray's Son On What's Necessary For Patch-Up With Estranged Uncle

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray has said that alliances do not happen by making statements before the media and asserted that party chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) president Uddhav Thackeray should talk to each other for any possibility of a rapprochement.

This came amid speculation about a possible reconciliation between Mr Raj and Mr Uddhav, with statements indicating the cousins could ignore "trivial issues" and join hands nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways.

"Alliances aren't formed through media sound bites or newspaper headlines. Direct dialogue is necessary," Mr Amit, who is Mr Raj's son, said. "The two brothers should speak. We talking on this issue will not make any difference. I don't have any issue with the two brothers coming together," he added.

Taking a dig at Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, Mr Amit said: "The one who speaks in the morning....who are you fooling?"

On Thursday, Mr Raut told reporters that his party leaders are very positive about the alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS. "Our thoughts are pure and clear. We can make any sacrifice in the interest of Maharashtra," he said.

In recent times, leaders from both the parties have been spotted sharing space with each other at various events, including the inauguration of an MNS party office.

MNS' Nashik district head DG Suryavanshi told NDTV that local Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders attended the 'puja' for the new MNS office following an official invitation.

"The seniors will take a decision on the union, the Thackerays have to make a decision. We tried to show that the workers on the ground are ready for such a change," he said.

The developments also came amid ongoing preparations for the civic elections in the state. The MNS, which has held over 800 meetings, is gearing up for a three-day marathon session to chalk out the poll strategy

On possible challenges the union might pose, Mr Suryavanshi said: "We'll see - wherever the strong candidate from either of the two parties is best suited, they will be fielded accordingly, but no such discussion has begun yet."

On Friday, senior MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande told party officials: "So far, we have held 800 meetings, based on which a report has been prepared. To discuss this report, Raj Thackeray is holding three days of marathon meetings... All our leaders are on the ground, even the Thackerays. Our meetings are happening all across Mumbai."