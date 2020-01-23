Raj Thackeray Launches Son Amit Thackeray In Party, With A New Flag

A new flag and a new leader -- that was how Raj Thackeray gave a facelift to his Maharashtra Navnirman Sena today. Amit Thackeray, Mr Thackeray's son, who was inducted into the party, is 27 years old, two years junior to his cousin Aaditya Thackeray, the son of Uddhav Thackeray.

Ahead of its day-long "maha adhiveshan (mega meeting)" in Mumbai, Raj Thackeray unveiled the new flag, which features Chhatrapati Shivaji's "Raj Mudra" on a saffron base. A "Raj Mudra" was the royal seal used during the time of Shivaji.

With the party's earlier flag having been saffron, blue and green, the switch triggered speculation about a possible tweak in the ideology of the MNS. Earlier today, president of MNS Cinema Wing Amey Kholkar tweeted in Hindi, "Jay Hindawi Swarajya."

Before unveiling the flag at the party's plenary session in Mumbai suburb Goregaon, the MNS chief paid tributes to his uncle and late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on his 94th birth anniversary.