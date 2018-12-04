Raj Thackeray Accuses BJP Of Using Religion To Get Votes

Raj Thackeray also said that Maharashtra youth should be given priority for jobs in the state.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of playing the politics of religion for electoral gain.

During a public address in Mumbai, Mr Thackeray said, "The current government has no issue to discuss right now, so they are trying to create differences between the Hindus and Muslims to get votes."

Mr Thackeray said that with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, the Central government may cause riots around the Ram temple issue.

Talking about the Ram Temple, he said, "I had said that the Ram Temple should be built, but I am not rigid about it being built before the elections. I will not mind if it is constructed post elections."

The MNS chief stood by the statement he gave on Sunday where he had said that youth from Maharashtra should be given priority if there is any job opportunity in the state and not the north Indian community and migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

"What I said is true, these are the real problems of Maharashtra. The state is under pressure because of migrants. The unemployment in the state is increasing and this is a matter of concern," said Mr Thackeray.