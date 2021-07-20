Raj Kundra's Old Tweet On Porn vs Prostitution Is Viral Day After Arrest

Denying any wrongdoing, Raj Kundra had sought anticipatory bail in the porn film case.

A nine-year-old tweet by businessman Raj Kundra, actor Shilpa Shetty's husband, has gone viral on social media a day after he was arrested over a case involving pornographic films.

The 45-year-old businessman had questioned in the tweet asked why pornography is legal while prostitution is not.

"Ok so here go's Porn Vs Prostitution. Why is it legal to pay someone for sex on camera? How is one different to the other?? (sic)," Raj Kundra had tweeted in March 2012. The tweet was dug out after his arrest late last evening.

Several Twitter users commented how the tweet would go viral and even commented calling it "ironic", referring to his arrest by the Mumbai Police. Many even asked whether he has got the answer now.

Laws against publishing and transmitting "obscene material" are tough in the country, though watching pornography in private is legal. Laws on prostitution have been vague for many years. Over time, the country has seen a growing number of people favouring legalizing prostitution to avoid the exploitation of sex workers and their children.

Nine arrests have been made so far in the pornography case. Mr Kundra's close aide Ryan Thorpe was arrested today.

A case was registered on February 4 after a woman filed a case about being forced to do a porn film after being promised an acting job, a police officer quoted by PTI said.

The police described Mr Kundra as a "key conspirator" if the case and said it had sufficient evidence against him.

Mr Kundra has denied any wrongdoing and sought anticipatory bail in the case. He has been sent to three days in police custody.

The businessman, who was earlier linked to IPL match-fixing charges, was questioned after a man, arrested for uploading obscene videos through a UK firm, named him. Mr Kundra and his brother had allegedly set up the company and registered in the UK so it could evade Indian cyber-laws.

The porn films were allegedly shot in India, transferred using WeTransfer to the UK and released on paid mobile apps. The police said the films were shot in houses and hotels rented in Mumbai. Models were allegedly pulled in with promises of film offers and then forced to shoot porn.