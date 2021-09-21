Shilpa Shetty's First Instagram Post After Husband Raj Kundra Gets Bail

Pornography Case: Shilpa Shetty said she was not aware of husband Raj Kundra's activities.

Hours after her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, was granted bail in the porn films case on Monday, actor Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram, sharing a quote by Chinese-American modernist architect Roger Lee. She shared this quote: "Rainbows exist to prove that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm."

Raj Kundra spent almost two months in jail and was granted bail by a Mumbai court court on Monday evening on a surety of Rs. 50,000 with certain conditions.

Raj Kundra, who has been married to Shilpa Shetty since 2009, was arrested on July 19 in a case linked to the alleged creation and publishing of pornographic films.

Last week, Mumbai Police had filed a 1,400- page chargesheet in court, listing charges against Raj Kundra.

On Saturday, he requested bail, arguing that the investigation in the case was over as the chargesheet had been filed.

In his bail request, the businessman said that he was being made a "scapegoat" and the chargesheet filed in the case lacked evidence of his involvement in shooting "alleged questionable content" adding that he was being falsely implicated and dragged into the case.

In the chargesheet, the police termed Raj Kundra as the "main facilitator" and included a statement by Shilpa Shetty that she was not aware of her husband's business activities as she was busy with her own work.

Shilpa Shetty also said that she was not aware of the mobile application "Hotshots" or "Bollyfame", both of which have been linked to the porn racket.

Raj Kundra is likely to be released from jail today after the completion of all formalities, his lawyer said.