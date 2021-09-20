Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Gets Bail In Pornography Films Case

Raj Kundra was ordered to pay a surety of Rs 50,000 (File)

Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has been granted bail by a Mumbai court, two months after his arrest over allegations of shooting and streaming porn.

Raj Kundra was ordered to pay a surety of Rs 50,000.

Last Thursday, the Mumbai Police had filed a 1,400-page charge sheet in court listing charges against the businessman, who has been married to Shilpa Shetty since 2009.

Raj Kundra had on Saturday requested bail arguing that he was being made a "scapegoat"and that there was no evidence in the charge sheet that he was actively involved in creating porn content.