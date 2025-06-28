Who is Thomas LeGro, Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Facing Child Porn Charges

Award-winning US journalist Thomas Pham LeGro has been arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography images on his computer. The 48-year-old was working as a deputy video editor at the Washington Post.

The search warrant was carried out when agents noticed what looked to be broken bits of a hard drive in the corridor outside the room where LeGro's company laptop was kept, according to the press release from the US Department of Justice

The charge, which carries a maximum punishment of 20 years imprisonment, was announced by US Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro.

Who is Thomas Pham LeGro?

Born in 1977, Thomas Pham LeGro graduated with a degree in English in 1998 from George Mason University, Virginia, and later pursued a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing from the same college.

He worked at the Washington Post for a total of 18 years across two stints. He first joined the publication in 2000 as an Agate Editor, was promoted to Page Designer in 2003, and later became a Copy Editor, serving for six years during this initial tenure.

In 2006, Thomas Pham LeGrojoined PBS NewsHour as a Reporter/Producer, where he worked for nearly seven years. He returned to The Washington Post in 2013 as a Video Editor and was subsequently promoted to Senior Video Producer, then Executive Producer for Explanatory Video. Since February 2024, he has been serving as Deputy Director of Video.

Thomas Pham LeGro is the recipient of several prestigious awards, including the Edward R. Murrow Award, the Pulitzer Prize, the Robin Toner Prize, and both the Webby Award and the People's Voice Award.

On June 26, FBI agents from the Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force carried out a search warrant at Mr LeGro's home and confiscated various electronic devices. When Mr LeGro's work laptop was examined, a folder containing 11 videos showing child sexual abuse content was found.