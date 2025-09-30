Pregnant Teen Slits Boyfriend's Throat With Knife He Threatened Her With

In a chilling case that has shaken Chhattisgarh, Raipur police on Sunday recovered the body of a young man from a lodge in the city's Ganj police station area. The gruesome killing was carried out by his 16-year-old girlfriend, who confessed to the crime after returning to Bilaspur and narrating the incident to her mother.

According to police, the accused girl, a resident of Koni police station area in Bilaspur, had travelled to Raipur on September 28 to meet her boyfriend, Mohammad Saddam. Saddam, originally from Bihar, was working as an MS Engineering officer in Abhanpur. The two checked into Avon Lodge, located in Satkar Gali, Raman Mandir Ward, Raipur, where they had been staying since Saturday.

Investigations revealed that the couple's relationship had soured after Saddam allegedly pressured the minor, who is pregnant, to undergo an abortion. Saddam had even threatened her with a knife during a heated argument outside the lodge a few days earlier.

On the night of September 28, as Saddam slept inside the lodge room, the girl picked up the same sharp-edged weapon and slit his throat in a fit of rage. She then locked the room from the outside, took Saddam's mobile phone, and fled. The lodge room key was later thrown onto nearby railway tracks in an attempt to cover her tracks.

By the next morning, the teenager had returned to Bilaspur. When her mother confronted her, the girl broke down and confessed. Shocked, her mother immediately accompanied her to Koni police station, where she reported the crime. Acting on her disclosure, Raipur police rushed to Avon Lodge and recovered Saddam's lifeless body, already soaked in blood.

Police officials confirmed that efforts are underway to contact Saddam's family in Bihar. "The deceased's phone is in our custody, and we are tracing his family members through the number. A case has been registered, and the minor girl, who is in conflict with the law, is being interrogated," said a senior officer of Raipur police.

Sources revealed that the minor was three months pregnant and had refused to abort the child. Saddam allegedly told her he was unwilling to marry her and insisted on terminating the pregnancy. This triggered repeated fights between the two, culminating in the fatal act.

Police also confirmed that the deceased had previously threatened the girl with the same knife that eventually became the murder weapon. "This appears to be both a crime of passion and desperation. The investigation will establish whether it was premeditated or a spur-of-the-moment act," said an investigating officer.

The murder has sent shockwaves through Raipur and Bilaspur, exposing the dark underside of a teenage relationship that spiraled from love into betrayal, violence, and death.