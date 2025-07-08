Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Raipur-Bound IndiGo Flight Returns To Indore Due To Technical Fault

The plane took off from the Indore airport around 6.35 am on Tuesday, and a few minutes later, the pilot informed ATC, and it returned due to technical reasons.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Raipur-Bound IndiGo Flight Returns To Indore Due To Technical Fault
There were 51 passengers on board the plane during Indore to Raipur flight. (Representational)
  • IndiGo flight 6E-7295 returned to Indore shortly after takeoff due to a technical fault
  • The flight had 51 passengers on board during the Indore to Raipur journey
  • The plane covered about 60 nautical miles before the pilot reported the issue
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Indore:

An IndiGo Indore-Raipur flight with 51 passengers on board returned to the airport here shortly after takeoff on Tuesday due to a technical fault, an official said.

The pilot realised the technical fault in the IndiGo Airlines flight number 6E-7295 after the plane had taken off from Indore and covered a distance of about 60 nautical miles, Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport director Vipinkant Seth told PTI.

The plane took off from the Indore airport around 6.35 am on Tuesday, and a few minutes later, the pilot informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC), following which it returned due to technical reasons, he said.

The plane did not make an "emergency landing", the airport director claimed, without giving details of the technical fault.

There were 51 passengers on board the plane, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
IndiGo Indore-Raipur Flight, Indigo Flight, Indore-Raipur Flight
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com