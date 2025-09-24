Rain, Thunderstorms Predicted In Kolkata In Run Up To Durga Puja

Kolkata, which received over 250 mm of rain on Tuesday, leading to severe waterlogging, is likely to receive light to moderate showers with thunderstorms in the run-up to Durga Puja, the IMD said on Wednesday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, light to moderate rainfall will continue at many places in south Bengal till September 28 owing to the likely formation of a low-pressure area over the north and central Bay of Bengal on Thursday.

An already existent low-pressure area over the West Bengal-Odisha coasts is likely to lose steam by Wednesday evening, the weather office said.

Mahasasthi, the first day of the five-day festival, is on September 28.

The IMD said heavy downpour is likely at isolated places over the districts of South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur on September 27.

The new low-pressure area, which will form on Thursday, is likely to concentrate into a depression over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal the next day and cross south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts around September 27, it said.

Over the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, Medinipur town recorded the highest rainfall at 60 mm, followed by Kalaikunda at 44 mm, Met data said.

Kolkata recorded extremely heavy rainfall of 251.4 mm in a 24-hour period till 8.30 am on Tuesday, while adjoining Salt Lake received 230 mm of rainfall during the same period, Met data said.

