Himachal Worst-Hit In North India Rain Rampage, Delhi-NCR Braces For More

Heavy rain in several parts of north India has brought the region to its knees, claiming at least 19 lives in the past three days.

In cities and towns, many roads and buildings remain submerged in knee-deep water.

The weather department has predicted more downpour for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Delhi and its adjoining areas over the next couple of days.

Frightening images of the chaos - vehicles floating like paper boats, muddy waters gushing into residential areas, structures submerged on the banks by the swollen rivers and land cave-ins - were shared online by people from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi.

In Himachal Pradesh, landslides and flash floods, triggered by incessant rain, damaged houses, structures and paralysed normal life. Some shops and vehicles were also washed away in flash floods in Manali, Kullu, Kinnaur and Chamba as all major rivers - including Ravi, Beas, Satluj, Swan and Chenab - are in spate.

Landslides and flash floods were reported in neighbouring Uttarakhand too, with reports of water level in rivers and streams crossing the danger mark.

A red alert has been issued for Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Although, the Amarnath Yatra resumed on Sunday from the Panjtarni and the Sheshnag base camps after remaining suspended for three days.

All schools in Gurgaon and Delhi remain shut today as heavy rain has led to waterlogging. The Gurgaon administration has also advises corporate houses to work from home today to avoid traffic jams.

The Delhi government has set up 16 control rooms to monitor the flood-prone areas after Haryana released more than one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna river from the Hathnikund barrage.

Heavy rain in several parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana led to massive waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas, prompting authorities to swing into action in the worst-hit places.

The IMD said an interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India.