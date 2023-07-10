Video: Deluge Sends Tree Trunks Crashing Into Himachal Village

Heavy rain triggered landslides and flash floods in various districts of Himachal Pradesh, causing widespread damage and inconvenience.

The weather office has issued a red alert for about 10 districts of Himachal Pradesh, warning of extremely heavy rain over the next couple of days.

A new video has surfaced online that shows rainwater rushing down from the hills onto the road In Mandi's Thunag Bazaar.

The rainwater, carrying huge tree trunks, damaged several houses and shops in the area, the video shows.

Officials said the flash floods were triggered by a cloudburst in the region amid intense rain.

Several trees were also uprooted after huge trunks crashed into Thunag Bazaar as muddy water gushed into several buildings.

The video capturing the alarming scene at Thunag Bazaar has gone viral.

The stretch has been closed and work is on to clear the debris, officials said.