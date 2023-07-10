As Incessant Rain Batters Delhi For 3rd Day, An Anxious 'Danger' Countdown

Delhi minister Atishi said they are monitoring the flow of water in case the rainfall continues.

As incessant rainfall batters the national capital for the third consecutive day, an anxious countdown is on at the Delhi weather office. The water level of the Yamuna river is set to cross the danger mark by tomorrow morning, Public Works Department Minister Atishi said today.

The Delhi government issued a flood warning on Sunday as Haryana released more than one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna river from the Hathnikund barrage.

The Central Water Commission (CWC), too, on Sunday said the water level in the river in Delhi is rising and is expected to surpass the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Tuesday.

According to the CWC's flood-monitoring portal, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge touched 203.18 metres at 1 pm on Sunday. The warning level is 204.5 metres.

The water level is anticipated to rise to 205.5 metres between 11 am and 1 pm on Tuesday, the CWC said.

Last year, the river breached the danger mark twice in September.

"Announcements have been made, and people living in flood plains are being evacuated. Boats have been stationed & they have proper rescue equipment. Arrangements are being made for people who have been evacuated," she said, adding that the Chief Minister has called a review meeting today.

The low-lying areas near the river in Delhi are considered prone to flooding and are inhabited by around 37,000 people.

Delhi witnessed its highest rainfall in a single day in July since 1982, recording 153 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday. Between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, the city received an additional 105 mm rainfall, exacerbating the situation.

In response to the torrential rains, the Delhi government announced a closure of all schools on Monday and cancelled the Sunday leave of government officials, instructing them to be in the field.