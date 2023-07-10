'If Yamuna Level Rises Beyond...': Arvind Kejriwal's Top Announcements

Here are the top 5 quotes of Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi rain situation:
We are in touch with Central Water Commission in view of rising Yamuna water levels. Predictions indicate flood situations won't arise.
We will evacuate people in low-lying areas around Yamuna once the river breaches the 206 metre mark.
An inquiry has been ordered into three incidents of road cave-in across Delhi.
This is not the time to point fingers at each other. The governments of all affected states need to work together to provide relief to the public.
Potholes on roads to be filled with stones to avert untoward incidents. We have asked NDMC to resolve waterlogging issues. The area under New Delhi Municipal Council, which is a VVIP area, witnessed waterlogging. We have asked them (NDMC) to resolve the issues.
