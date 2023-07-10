'If Yamuna Level Rises Beyond...': Arvind Kejriwal's Top Announcements

We are in touch with Central Water Commission in view of rising Yamuna water levels. Predictions indicate flood situations won't arise.

We will evacuate people in low-lying areas around Yamuna once the river breaches the 206 metre mark.

An inquiry has been ordered into three incidents of road cave-in across Delhi.

This is not the time to point fingers at each other. The governments of all affected states need to work together to provide relief to the public.