Rain Likely In Several Parts Of Maharashtra Ahead Of Voting For Assembly Elections

The weather office has predicted thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds across Maharashtra.

Rains and overcast conditions in several parts of Maharashtra threaten to play spoilsport on Monday when nearly nine crore voters are expected to decide the fate of 3,237 candidates for the state's 288 assembly seats.

In Western Maharashtra, Kolhapur and Satara witnessed thunder and rain on Sunday while other parts of the state like Sangli, Nashik, Pune, Ratnagiri and Aurangabad reported medium intensity showers.

On Sunday, the weather office predicted that "thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds" was very likely at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Beed and Osmanabad districts on Monday.

Some other districts may get light showers while areas in north Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Marathwada are likely to see no rain.

According to data from Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre of IMD, in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30am on Sunday, Kolhapur received 46 mm of rain, Satara 89 mm, Parbhani 96 mm and Pune 38 mm.

"We are closely observing the situation and are hopeful voters will be spared vagaries of weather on Monday," a senior poll official said.

