Railways Initiates Action Against Contractor For Overcharging A Passenger For Water Bottle

Northern Railways said that the vendor has been apprehended.

The Ambala Railway division has imposed strict action on a catering contractor for overcharging, a day after a train passenger complained that packaged drinking water was supplied for Rs 5 more than the MRP.

Internet user Shivam Bhatt was travelling on 12232 Lucknow SF Express from Chandigarh to Shahjahanpur. He took to Twitter to share that he was charged extra. In the video, a man named Dinesh can be seen selling the water bottle at Rs 20 despite having the MRP of Rs 15. On being questioned by Mr Bhatt, Dinesh says that there is no pantry in the train.

Mr Bhatt wrote on December 15, "No matter how much we complain, how much we confront them but nothing will improve, bcz @RailMinIndia never takes solid action against the root cause of this loot. This happened last night in train 12232 under @drm_umb jurisdiction. @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailwayNorthern @GM_NRly."

No matter how much we complain, how much we confront them but nothing will improve, bcz @RailMinIndia never takes solid action against the root cause of this loot. This happened last night in train 12232 under @drm_umb jurisdiction.@AshwiniVaishnaw@RailwayNorthern@GM_NRlypic.twitter.com/F5BoVeUb6u — Shivam Bhatt 🇮🇳 (@_ShivamBhatt) December 14, 2022

In another tweet, he said, "The vendor kept saying that train 12232 doesn't have a pantry car or any manager. So, anyone can board the train and sell the Rail Neer at any price?"

Soon after, Northern Railways responded to Mr Bhatt and said that the vendor has been apprehended and "the matter has been escalated to IRCTC to initiate penal action against the license of Train Side Vending of train number 12232/12231."

Divisional Railway Manager Ambala also took to Twitter and wrote, "CTIs, CMIs and ticket checking staff has been sensitized to curb the menace of unauthorised vending and overcharging. An intensive drive against this menace is also being conducted in association with RPF under advice of Competent Authority."

Regular action is being taken against unauthorised vendors over Ambala division under Sec 144(1) of Railway Act.

Further, a specific 15 day special drive has been launched for concerted action against this menace in coordination with Commercial Department. — DRM Ambala NR (@drm_umb) December 15, 2022

They also added that regular action is being taken against unauthorised vendors under Railway Act. "Further, a specific 15 day special drive has been launched for concerted action against this menace in coordination with Commercial Department," they continued.