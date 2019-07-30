Applications Wrongly Rejected, Railways Aspirants May Get Second Chance

Railways Group D Exam 2019: Those applicants whose claims were genuine would be given a second chance

Several candidates, whose applications were rejected for an examination conducted by the Indian Railways, will likely be given a second chance, according to officials. The Group D examination is conducted for the recruitment in several jobs in the railways. The railways began displaying the status of the applications for the exam on its website from July 25 and will do so until July 31 so candidates can check if they have been accepted or rejected.

Several candidates across India, citing an "invalid photo" error, complained that their applications were rejected by the system, despite following instructions.

"My application was rejected even though it was of the right size and quality that had been listed in the set of instructions. It would be unfair if candidates like me lose the opportunity to sit for this exam because of this error," said Sanjay Kumar, an applicant from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

A railways official said those applicants whose claims were genuine would be given a second chance, adding that "each complaint" would be scrutinised.

"We have received representations from applicants about the issue of applications being rejected citing 'invalid photo'. We have made it clear to all applicants through information on our website that they have time till 31st July to inform us about the issue and represent themselves. We will be scrutinising each complaint and if there are cases where applications were rejected despite a valid photo then we shall consider those cases."

The issue had cropped up last year as well, in which 70,000 out of 48 lakh applicants were given a second chance to upload their photos again.

Admit cards are issued soon after the applications of the candidates are accepted for the exam, which is conducted in September-October.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.