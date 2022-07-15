Railways Books Cab For Student After His Train Gets Cancelled, Internet Praises Move

Satyam Gadhvi, a student of IIT Madras, had to go from Gujarat to Chennai when his train got cancelled.

Indian Railways is being praised by social media users for booking a cab for a student in Gujarat after his train got cancelled. The student, Satyam Gadhvi, is studying engineering at Indian Institute Of Technology (IIT) Madras and had planned to return to Chennai to attend classes after a break.

A resident of Gujarat, Gadhvi booked a railway ticket from Ekta Nagar in the Narmada district to Vadodara, from where he would go to his final destination, Chennai.

However, due to heavy rain, his train from Ekta Nagar railway station to Vadodara was cancelled after the tracks were washed away. So, the railway staff at Ekta Nagar hired a cab to help him catch the train to Chennai from Vadodara.

The students posted a video on Twitter, thanking the railways staff who provided the cab to the only passenger. The video was shared by the official handle of DRM Vadodara on Wednesday.

"Today, I am very thankful to the whole railway department of Ekta Nagar and Vadodara for making my journey a success. The train which I booked was supposed to depart from Ektanagar at 9:15. But because the tracks were washed out because of rain, the train was cancelled at the last moment," Satyam Gadhvi said in the video.

"But because of the very supportive staff of Ekta Nagar, they hired a car for me. They showed how much importance they give to each and every passenger of railways. The driver was nice. He took it as a challenge to catch a train from Vadodara," he added.

Users can be seen appreciating the railway staff's initiative in the comment section of the post.

"Great!! Indian Railways," commented a user while another wrote, "Wow It's a great news. Kudos to Indian Railway."

A third user wrote, "Yes, we should appreciate what needs to be appreciated."