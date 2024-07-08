'Railways And Waterways': How Social Media Reacted To Mumbai Rains

Reports of water-logging surfaced from multiple locations.

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai late Sunday night and early Saturday morning, with several areas receiving over 300 mm of rain in just six hours. Reports of water-logging surfaced from multiple locations, including Worli, Buntara Bhavan, Kurla East, King's Circle, Dadar and Vidyavihar Railway Station. The rains also disrupted railway operations, with several trains diverted or cancelled due to waterlogged tracks.



While more rains are expected in the coming days, people are sharing updates and photos of the flooding and disruptions on social media.



A user on X shared alarming clips of the flood situation in Mumbai, with the caption, “Mumbaikars are waking up to flood-like situations again in the city this morning. When will the civic bodies take appropriate measures?”

Mumbaikars are waking up to flood like situations again in the city this morning. When will the civic bodies take appropriate measures.

Another shared a video of a train running along flooded tracks, sarcastically stating, “They did a collab between Railways and Waterways during Mumbai rains.”

They did a collab between Railways and Waterways during #MumbaiRains

Someone shared footage of “Chaos at Kalyan Junction” due to the rains.

Chaos at Kalyan Station. Absolutely no trains since long time. People have started going back. Try wfh wherever possible

In a humorous take on the flooding in Mumbai, a user shared an image of DC superhero Aquaman swimming underwater and wrote, “Mumbaikars going to office.”

Another X user compared Mumbai's office-goers braving flood waters to reach their workplaces to the fictional character Godzilla, known for walking on water and dwelling in it.

Someone shared more clips of the flood situation in the city and warned, “Roads and Train tracks are heavily waterlogged. Avoid travelling in local trains today and stay safe everyone.”

????Extreme rains have covered the whole city of Mumbai ????

Extreme rains have covered the whole city of Mumbai

Roads and Train tracks are heavily water logged . Avoid travelling in local trains today and stay safe everyone

Amid the chaos, some Mumbaikars found joy in the rains, sharing moments with cups of tea and vada pav.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is working to clear waterlogging across the city. They have also announced a holiday for the first session of all schools and colleges in Mumbai.