Railway Tracks Damaged Due To Blast In Assam, Trains Halted For Hours

Train services were disrupted for hours between Kokrajhar and Salakati in Assam early this morning after an explosion damaged a section of the railway tracks, officials said on Thursday. The blast that occurred a little after midnight is suspected to be caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), said sources. It created a small crater on the tracks and halted train movement for several hours.

Security personnel and railway engineers rushed to the spot soon after the explosion. In a precautionary measure, train services were suspended while repair work and detailed inspection were carried out.

"At about 1.00 am on 23.10.2025, when the goods train UP AZARA Sugar was passing between Salakati and Kokrajhar, the train manager reported a heavy jerk, after which the train was stopped. On checking, it was found that there was damage on the track and sleepers due to a suspected bomb blast," said Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR).

The state and railway police and intelligence authorities are investigating the matter.

Officials said the stretch is now open for normal train movement.

"Track has been restored at 5.25 am and normal train running has resumed. Around eight trains underwent detention due to the incident. Patrolling has been intensified in the section," said the NFR in a statement.