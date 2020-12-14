Railway Top Cop Peddles 600-Kilometre To Promote Cycling

C Sylendra Babu cycled a distance of 600-Kilometre between Chennai and Rameswaram.

Tamil Nadu Railway police chief C Sylendra Babu cycled a distance of 600-Kilometre between Chennai and Rameswaram in 36 hours to promote cycling among the youth.

Mr Babu, a fitness enthusiast, started from Chennai on Friday with 4 cyclists and reached Rameswaram today.

He said that cycling is a great exercise and a sport. He has also appealed people to opt for cycling for the daily commute quoting the example of developed countries.

"We started this journey as a sport to emphasize that it is essential for every Indian citizen to be physically and mentally fit and healthy", said Mr Babu.

He stated that cycling is an eco-friendly mean of transport that does not pollute the air like a motorcycle or car.