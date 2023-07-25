Railway Ticket Booking Affected As IRCTC Website Down Due To Technical Glitch

The IRCTC website is down since 3.30 am.

The website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) that provides ticketing services for the Indian Railways is down for more than eight hours. The public sector undertaking (PSU) acknowledged on micro-blogging platform X that the website is facing technical issue and that the team is working to fix it. The website went down at 3.30 am due to a technical glitch affecting the ticket booking for the platform's users. IRCTC was established by Ministry of Railways in 1999.

After users started complaining about not being able to book tickets online, IRCTC shared on X: "Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service is not available on IRCTC site and App. Technical team of CRIS is resolving the issue."

Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service is not available on IRCTC site and App. Technical team of CRIS is resolving the issue.



Alternatively tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 25, 2023

It further said that people who want to book ticket can visit the PRS counter or contact web services agents like Make My Trip, Amazon etc.

Many users started complaining to IRCTC claiming that their money has been deducted and sought to know when they will get it back.

Others posted on X that they tried to book tickets through the partner services but were unable to do so.

According to IRCTC website, the PSU was incorporated as an extended arm of the Indian Railways to upgrade, professionalize and manage the catering and hospitality services at stations, on trains and other locations and to promote domestic and international tourism.

The PSU has five zonal Offices at New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Secunderabad and 10 regional offices at Lucknow, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Bhopal, Ahmadabad, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Ernakulam and Bangalore.

IRCTC also offers budget hotels, special tour packages, and information for travellers on its website and app.