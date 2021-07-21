Railway Police Constable Saves Life Of 10-Year-Old At Mumbai Suburban Station

The incident took place at around 11.20 am on Tuesday.

An alert Railway Police constable saved the life of a ten-year-old boy who fell on the tracks while alighting from a suburban train at Vasai Road station, the GRP said on Wednesday.

The boy, while getting down from a Virar-bound local train, slipped and fell into the gap between the platform and the tracks, the Goverment Railway Police said in a release.

As the train stopped, constable AS Thanabeer, who was on duty at the platform, rushed in and pulled out the boy and took him to a nearby hospital, the release said.

The swift action by the policeman saved the life of the boy, who was admitted to the hospital for treatment, it said.

A video of the constable carrying the boy in his arms to the hospital has gone viral on social media.

Vasai Road is a distant suburb of Mumbai and falls on the suburban section of the Western Railway.

