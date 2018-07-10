Railway Ministry Set To Launch Shri Ramayana Express From November 14

Shri Ramayana Yatra-Sri Lanka" pilgrimage to have two components - one each in India and Sri Lanka

The Railways will run a unique pilgrim train, Shri Ramayana Express, from November 14 on the Ramayana circuit to cover the major destinations related to the Hindu epic, the Railway Ministry announced today.

According to the Ministry, the Indian Rail Tourism and Catering Corp (IRCTC) will run the 800-seater train from Delhi Safdarjung railway station. The train will complete its journey till Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, in 16 days.

"The train will cover all important destinations associated with the life of Lord Shri Ram in a 16-day all inclusive tour package," it said. This will be spread both in India as well as Sri Lanka.

The tour package will cover all meals, accommodation and wash and change facilities in dharmashalas, all transfers, sight-seeing arrangements and dedicated tour manager of IRCTC who will be travelling with the tourists during the entire tour.

The Ministry said the "Shri Ramayana Yatra-Sri Lanka" pilgrimage will have two components - one each in India and Sri Lanka.

"After leaving Delhi, the train will make its first stop in Ayodhya followed by Hanuman Garhi Ramkot and Kanak Bhawan temple. The train will then cover the important destinations of Ramayana circuit such as Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayag, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram," it said.

The Sri Lanka leg of the tour will be charged separately. The passengers opting for the Sri Lanka leg can take a flight to Colombo from Chennai.

IRCTC presently offers five-night/six-day Sri Lanka tour package at a cost starting from Rs 47,600 per person.

The tour package will cover destinations like Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Colombo and Negombo in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, IRCTC is also operating an AC Tourist Train from August 28 to September 9 on the Ramayana Circuit from Trivandrum offering an all inclusive tour package starting from Rs 39,800 covering Panchavati, Chitrakoot, Shringverpur, Tulsi Manas Mandir, Darbhanga, Sita Marhi, Ayodhya and Rameshwaram.