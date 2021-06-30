'Making Babies Happy': Railway Minister Tweets Pics Of Special Cargo

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday tweeted photographs of workers loading cartons of nappies onto a goods train. He said nearly 27,000 packets of the infant hygiene product would be transported from Renigunta (Andhra Pradesh) to Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow through Parcel Express.

"Railways Moving Nappy, Making Babies Happy! For the first time, loading of Baby Diapers commenced through Parcel Express with more than 27,000 packets loaded from Renigunta to Lucknow," he tweeted.

The Indian railways, one of the largest train networks in the world, has been severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic. As passenger traffic dropped drastically, it had to cancel trains on several routes. With the second wave receding, it is now gradually resuming trains on most routes.

Mr Goyal has been sharing on Twitter the Indian railways' contribution in transporting relief material linked to the pandemic.

During the Covid-induced medical oxygen crisis, the railways operated Oxygen Express trains to transport the life-saving gas from remote plants to several parts of the country.