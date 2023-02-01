Watch: Railway Minister Tweets 'Makeover' Video Of Train Toilets

An official is seen informing the minister about the work carried out.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently inspected new toilet designs for train coaches.

In a video, shared by the official Twitter handle of the minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw is seen reviewing the improved facilities of the upgraded toilets. The clip shows the condition of the mirror, wash basin, and toilets seat inside the train before and after the renovation. An official is seen informing the minister about the work carried out.

“Inspected the new upgraded toilet designs for existing coaches,” the caption read.

Inspected the new upgraded toilet designs for existing coaches. pic.twitter.com/2v426YZiEy — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 31, 2023

At the time of writing this, the video collected over 3 lakh views on the platform. “Really good Ashwini Vaishnaw. Been long due,” a user wrote.

Really good @AshwiniVaishnaw been long due. — Madhurendra (@Madhurendra3) January 31, 2023

“Good work done. But it's more about maintenance. I hope it will be maintained in the future,” a person said.

Good work done. But it's more about maintenance. I hope it will be maintained in future. — Sunny Bhalla (@iamkunalbhalla) February 1, 2023

Another user wrote, “Definitely the foremost upgradation to be done in our train coaches. Thank you All employees who have made it possible. Thank you sir”.

Definitely the foremost upgradation to be done in our train coaches.Thank you All employees who have made it possible.Thank you sir. — tlrramakumar (@tlrramakumar) January 31, 2023

Some users urged passengers to maintain cleanliness inside train toilets.

“Hope people/Travellers think it as their property and not public property So that they keep it clean every time they use,” a comment read.

Hope people/Travellers think it as their property and not public property

So that they keep it clean everytime they using — g katyan misra (@kamlesm) February 1, 2023

“It is the responsibility of people(ours) also to use them properly and use them of our own,” read a comment.

It is the responsibility of people(ours) also to use them properly and use them of our own. — Himanshu Negi हिमा‌ंशु नेगी (@negihimanshu321) February 1, 2023

Another user said, “Maintenance & Cleanliness are the biggest issues with the toilets in the Indian Railways, irrespective of the class we are traveling in. Kindly look into this aspect”.

Maintenance & Cleanliness are the biggest issues with the toilets in the Indian Railways, irrespective of the class we are traveling in.

Kindly look into this aspect. — Amit Dhanuka???????? (@amitdhanuka) January 31, 2023

“Thanks sir, you really improving conditions and providing good services for people,” read a comment.

Thanks sir, you really improving conditions and providing good services for peoples ???????????? — Anil Dhumal (@AnilDhu65411602) January 31, 2023

One person commented, “Maintenance is the key”.

Maintenance is the key — no name (@TrollerAnurag) January 31, 2023

In December last year, the Ministry of Railways had shared a video of train coaches which were revamped as part of the “coach facelift” initiative of the railways. It showed a local train adorned with colourful art and bright LED lights. Walls of the coaches could also be seen with murals and paintings on them.

