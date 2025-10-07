Raids In Multi-Crore Tech Support Scam, Crypto Trail Worth Millions Uncovered

In a major crackdown on a global online fraud racket, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today carried out search operations at 15 locations across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Haryana, and Mumbai in connection with a tech support scam case.

The searches were conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following multiple FIRs registered by the Delhi Police against a Karan Verma and several others for cheating foreign nationals through fake technical support services.

According to ED officials, the investigation has exposed a network of fraudulent call centres being operated from Rohini, Paschim Vihar, and Rajouri Garden in Delhi. These call centres were allegedly set up to target unsuspecting foreign nationals, primarily in the United States and Europe. The accused posed as representatives of renowned companies like Charles Schwab Financial Services, Microsoft, and Apple, as well as law enforcement officers, to trick victims into parting with their money.

Officials said the fraudsters would falsely inform victims that their bank accounts or computers had been compromised. Under the pretext of "resolving" the issue, they extracted payments while threatening them with arrest or legal action.

The probe has revealed that the proceeds of the crime were converted into cryptocurrencies and gift cards, which were then transferred to the fraudsters in India and their international associates. The ED has also traced several crypto wallets linked to the suspects, with transactions running into millions of US dollars.

"Preliminary analysis of digital evidence suggests a well-organised transnational racket with links to multiple jurisdictions," an ED official said, adding that the investigation aims to identify the money trail and ultimate beneficiaries of the scam.

The ongoing searches at residential and commercial premises are expected to yield further evidence, including digital devices, documents, and crypto transaction records.

The ED's action marks one of the largest coordinated operations against a cyber fraud network targeting foreign nationals from Indian soil. Further details are awaited as the search operations continue.