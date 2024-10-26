Raids In 5 Cities Over Illegal Sale Of Coldplay, Diljit Concert Tickets

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bangalore in connection with illegal sale of tickets for Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour and Diljit Dosanjh's Dilluminati concert.

Ticketing partners for the shows BookMyShow and Zomato Live were reported to have sold out tickets for both concerts within minutes, leading to alleged black marketing of tickets. Several complaints of fraud through fake ticket sales and resale of tickets at exorbitant prices were also received. Several FIRs have been filed in many states in this regard.

BookMyShow too has filed complaints against several suspects.

The Enforcement Directorate initiative a probe into the money laundering angle and conducted raids at more than 13 location in five cities on October 25. During the raid, incriminating materials like mobile phones, laptops and SIM cards were seized. The probe also found that fake tickets were being sold using Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram.

The searches were aimed at investigating the illegal sales of tickets, financial networks supporting these scams, and tracing the proceeds of crime generated from such illegal activities, it said.

The Coldplay concert is slated to be held in Mumbai on January 18,19 and 21, 2025. Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh's Dilluminati India tour will begin from Delhi on October 26 and 27. He will then take his tour to various cities, including Jaipur on November 2, Hyderabad on November 15, Ahmedabad on November 17 and Lucknow on November 22, among others, before concluding in Guwahati on December 29.