'Rahul Gandhi's Mansarovar Yatra Is A Farce,' Tweets BJP Lawmaker

Rahul Gandhi was slammed over another Congress leader's post. (File)

BJP MP Anurag Thakur has slammed a Facebook post by a former Congress legislator on Janmashtami, drawing Rahul Gandhi's attention to the "anti-Hindu" sentiment displayed there.

Former Congress MLA from Jawali in the Kangra district Neeraj Bharti's post carried an illustration from the story of Krishna, watching gopis bathe in the Yamuna. It asked "Aaj Iska Janmadin Hai Kya" (Is today His birthday)."

Alleging that Mr Gandhi's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is a farce, the BJP chief whip in parliament stated, "Such a derogatory post under your protection is an attack on the religious sentiments of the people." Mr Thakur also attached two photographs with his tweet where Mr Bharti can be seen with former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

Mr Thakur, member of parliament from Hamirpur, said the controversial post by Mr Bharti on Krishna showed the party's "anti-Hindu" mentality.

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress earlier showed its "anti-Hindu" mentality through its stand on the Ram Sethu issue.

Meanwhile, Kangra Superintendent of Police Santosh Patial told PTI that the district police had not received any complaint in this connection.

"If we receive any complaint, appropriate legal action will be taken against him," the police offier said.

On August 20, Mr Bharti was booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks on Facebook against BJP leader Pratibha Bali, a Shimla police official said.

Mr Bharti, former chief parliamentary secretary during the previous government in Himachal Pradesh, had earlier posted controversial remarks against former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, and spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.