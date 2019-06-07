Rahul Gandhi's Visit To Wayanad Begins Today, Day Before PM's Kerala Trip

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi won from Kerala's Wayanad by a huge margin. (File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will begin his three-day visit to his constituency of Wayanad in Kerala today. This is his first trip to the hill town since he won the national election from there and his party's disastrous performance in most parts of the country. Mr Gandhi lost the other seat he contested, Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

"I will be in Wayanad, Kerala starting this afternoon and till Sunday to meet citizens & Congress Party workers. It's a packed schedule with over 15 public receptions planned over the next 3 days," Mr Gandhi tweeted this morning.

With the overall poor performance of the party in other states, Rahul Gandhi's visit to Kerala will be a bit of rare celebration for the Congress party chief. Out of the Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, the Congress won 19.

The visit is spread over three districts in northern Kerala, parts of which form the parliamentary constituency of Wayanad. Over the weekend, he will visit make several quick stops in Malappuram, followed by Wayanad and Kozhikode districts.

Soon after the results were declared last month, Rahul Gandhi had expressed his gratitude to the people of Wayanad for electing him.

Last Friday, in his first act as lawmaker from Wayanad, he wrote to the state Chief Minister asking for an inquiry into a farmer suicide. The Congress chief said the death was "not isolated" and that Wayanad had seen many farmer suicides over unpaid loans. He received a prompt response from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who urged him to raise the subject in parliament.

Since his defeat, which sums up the Congress's collapse in the election, Rahul Gandhi has told his party that he will not continue as party president.

Rahul Gandhi contested from a second constituency for the first time in the seven-phase national election. He lost his traditional Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh to the BJP's Smriti Irani. But Mr Gandhi managed to win from Wayanad by a huge margin, of over 4.31 lakh votes, beating his nearest rival from the Left.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too will be in Kerala on Saturday, his first visit in his second term as Prime Minister. PM Modi will offer prayers at the famous Sri Krishna temple in Guruvayur on Saturday and pray at the Lord Venkateswara shrine in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati on Sunday.