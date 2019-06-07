Rahul Gandhi Kerala Visit, Day 1 Live Updates: Congress Chief Visits Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had won the Wayanad parliamentary seat by a margin of 4,31,063 votes.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day Kerala visit. He is visiting Wayanad now. This will be Rahul Gandhi's first visit after he won the seat in the recently held Lok Sabha polls. He is expected stay in his constituency till Sunday during which he will meet party workers and citizens. His schedule is packed with over 15 public receptions planned over the next three days.

Rahul Gandhi had garnered 7,05,034 votes in Wayanad. He had won by a margin of 4,31,063 votes against his nearest rival of Left Democratic Front's PP Suneer. After the election result was declared, he expressed gratitude to the people of Wayanad for choosing him as their representative in the Lok Sabha.

