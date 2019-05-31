Rahul Gandhi Writes To Kerala Chief Minister On Wayanad Farmer Suicide

Rahul Gandhi said the death was "not isolated" and that Wayanad had seen many farmer suicides

Rahul Gandhi, in his first act as lawmaker from Kerala's Wayanad, wrote to the state Chief Minister asking for an inquiry into a farmer suicide.

V Dinesh Kumar allegedly took poison on May 25 because he was under pressure over unpaid loans.

"Saddened by death of farmer Dinesh Kumar. His family claims he was under immense stress of not being able to repay loans and was forced to commit suicide," Rahul Gandhi wrote in his letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Congress president said the death was "not isolated" and that Wayanad had seen many farmer suicides over unpaid loans.

The Kerala government had announced a moratorium, he said, but farmers were still being hounded by loans agents.

"I write to you asking for probe into the circumstances of Dinesh's death and for financial aid to his family. It is important to free our farmers from vicious debt traps, given the devastating long term impact of the 2018 floods," he wrote.

He added: "I offer you my fullest support and cooperation in finding concrete long-term solutions to the critical issues Kerala's farmers are faced with and in ensuring every farmer in Kerala lives a life of dignity."

Rahul Gandhi contested from a second constituency for the first time in this month's national election. He won by a huge margin from Wayanad on his debut there, but lost his traditional Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh to the BJP's Smriti Irani.

Since his defeat, which sums up the Congress's collapse in the election, Rahul Gandhi has told his party that he will not continue as party president.