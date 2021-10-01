'One Person Responsible': Rahul Gandhi's Veiled Dig At PM Over Rising Fuel Prices

Rahul Gandhi said one person is responsible for breaking all wrong records. (File)

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over rising fuel prices, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that only one person is responsible for breaking all the wrong records.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala also blamed the central government for high inflation in the country and said the Modi dispensation has made life "difficult" for the common man.

"Petrol prices are responsible for the record-breaking inflation. The central government is responsible for the record-breaking petrol prices. One person is responsible for breaking all the wrong records," Mr Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

In his tweet, he also mentioned the prices of petrol and diesel in the national capital which are above Rs 100 and Rs 90 respectively.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Surjewala said, "Ever since the Modi government was formed, prices have been increasing. The Modi government has made life difficult for the common people.